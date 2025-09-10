BioTech
PMVP

PMV Pharma Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 2 PYNNACLE Study

September 10, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) Wednesday announced positive interim data from the Phase 2 portion of Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE study evaluating rezatapopt in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Data from the study showed confirmed responses in patients whose tumors were TP53 Y220C mutated and KRAS wild-type in eight tumor types including ovarian, lung, breast, endometrial, head and neck, colorectal, gallbladder, and ampullary carcinoma. Overall response rate (ORR) was 33%. ORR of 43% was observed among patients in ovarian cancer cohort with a median duration of response of 7.6 months.

The company plans to submit a New Drug Application for rezatapopt in platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer in the first quarter of 2027.

