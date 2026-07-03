PLMR Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Exit?

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR have gained 38% in the past month, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 7.1%. The stock closed at $140 on Thursday, trading near its 52-week high of $148.53, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s disciplined underwriting and strong premium growth as well as raised guidance after a robust first quarter 2026. While its premium valuation may limit further multiple expansion, PLMR continues to deliver strong earnings growth and maintain underwriting discipline, which could support further upside in the stock. Earnings have grown 38.2% over the past five years, outpacing the industry average of 22.7%.

Shares of some other industry participants, The Allstate Corporation ALL, Arch Capital Group Ltd ACGL and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV, have gained 19.6%, 15.8%and 18.1%, respectively, in the past month.

1- Month Price Performance: PLMR, ALL, ACGL, TRV & Industry



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PLMR’s Average Target Price Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the Zacks average price target is $155.33 per share. The average suggests a potential 16.2% upside from the last closing price.



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PLMR’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 46.2%.

The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 11.9% and 21.4%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on PLMR

Five analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2026, while one analyst has revised their 2027 estimates upward, with one downward revision over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has moved up 1.6% in the last 60 days, while the 2027 estimate has moved down 1.3% in the same time frame

PLMR’s Return on Capital

Return on equity is a measure of profitability that reflects how efficiently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ equity. PLMR’s return on equity of 25.1% compares favorably with the industry’s average of 7.4%.

The trailing-12-month return on invested capital was 20.3%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Factors Driving PLMR

Revenues have been increasing over the last several years on the back of higher premiums, net investment income, and commission and other income. Palomar’s fee-based platform, PLMR-FRONT, is positioned to drive medium-term growth. Disciplined underwriting remains a key strength, with management prioritizing profitability over volume growth. The company's strong underwriting performance has supported consistent earnings beats, prompting management to raise its 2026 adjusted net income guidance to $262-$278 million, marking its eighth guidance increase since 2024.

Palomar continues to benefit from broad-based premium growth. The increasing volume of policies across multiple business lines, strong retention rates, and geographic expansion are expected to drive premiums. Premiums should also benefit from its specialty product portfolio, expanded producer appointments, strategic partnerships with other insurance carriers and rate increases. Management highlighted that growth was broad-based across all five business segments, reducing reliance on any single line of business.

Palomar benefits from a disciplined reinsurance strategy that limits loss exposure and supports growth. Favorable reinsurance renewals, a strong debt-free balance sheet and a new two-year $200 million share repurchase program enhance financial flexibility and shareholder value. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Gray Casualty & Surety has expanded the company's product portfolio and strengthened its long-term growth prospects.

Risks for PLMR

PLMR's premium valuation remains a risk. Its trailing 12-month price-to-book value of 3.87X is well above the industry average of 1.45X, which may limit significant multiple expansion. Any earnings miss or higher catastrophe losses could pressure the stock.

Palomar has been experiencing higher expenses driven by increases in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, interest expense, acquisition expenses and other underwriting expenses, which could strain margin expansion

Palomar remains exposed to catastrophe losses from earthquakes, hurricanes, windstorms, floods and other severe events. PLMR expects the adjusted combined ratio for 2026 to be in the mid-70s, including expected catastrophe losses in its outlook.

Conclusion

Palomar’s focus on disciplined underwriting, premium growth across lines, diversified specialty platform and renewal of existing policies positions it well for growth. PLMR should also benefit from its reinsurance strategy as well as geographic expansion. However, due to exposure to catastrophe losses and rising expenses, the premium valuation keeps us cautious.

Coupled with the solid growth projections, capital strength, as well as optimistic analyst sentiment and favorable return on capital, it is wise to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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