Markets

Playtech Posts Pretax Loss From Cont. Ops. In H1

September 11, 2025 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Playtech plc reported a first half loss before tax from continuing operations of 58.8 million euros compared to profit before tax of 21.5 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations, in euro cents, was 25.4 compared to a loss of 18.0. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 91.6 million euros, 16% lower year-on-year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations, in euro cents, was 5.4 compared to 6.2. Total reported revenue from continuing operations was 387.0 million euros, a 10% year-on-year decrease.

Mor Weizer, CEO, said: "The second half of the year has started well, and we are on track to be ahead of expectations for the year and well placed to achieve the ambitious medium-term growth targets we set out at the fiscal 2024 results. The strength of our balance sheet will allow us to increase investment in the US and Brazil in second half to drive continued growth."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.