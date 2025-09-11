Playtech Posts Pretax Loss From Cont. Ops. In H1

(RTTNews) - Playtech plc reported a first half loss before tax from continuing operations of 58.8 million euros compared to profit before tax of 21.5 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations, in euro cents, was 25.4 compared to a loss of 18.0. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 91.6 million euros, 16% lower year-on-year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations, in euro cents, was 5.4 compared to 6.2. Total reported revenue from continuing operations was 387.0 million euros, a 10% year-on-year decrease.

Mor Weizer, CEO, said: "The second half of the year has started well, and we are on track to be ahead of expectations for the year and well placed to achieve the ambitious medium-term growth targets we set out at the fiscal 2024 results. The strength of our balance sheet will allow us to increase investment in the US and Brazil in second half to drive continued growth."

