Planning For the Future Boosts Growth Today

According to a white paper by SEI and FP Transitions, nearly 99% of independent financial services and advisory practices fail after the founder retires, so succession planning is not just survival but an opportunity for growth.

The paper found that although 32% of advisors claim to have a succession plan, only 17% have a binding agreement, highlighting the need for more actionable planning. But this plan helps gain new clients and encourage growth because many firms don’t have a strategy in place and can’t draw in new talent.

Succession planning should focus on building a sustainable business that aligns with long-term goals, whether through acquisition or extending ownership. The white paper also notes that while 45% of advisors have a continuity plan, many intend to implement one soon, reflecting an increasing awareness of its importance.

Finsum: The current benefits of succession planning are growing and could improve practice performance today.

succession planning

advisors

recruiting

changing firms

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.