PID Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.59, changing hands as low as $17.54 per share. Invesco International Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PID's low point in its 52 week range is $14.65 per share, with $18.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.63.

