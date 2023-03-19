Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust said on March 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 will receive the payment on April 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.37%, the lowest has been 4.45%, and the highest has been 7.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of March 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Physicians Realty Trust is $16.80. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of $14.53.

The projected annual revenue for Physicians Realty Trust is $546MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Physicians Realty Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 252,278K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,215K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,124K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,764K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 15.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,049K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 10.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,886K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 8.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,881K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,747K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

