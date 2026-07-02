Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves 1.10%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $176.42, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

The oil refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 5.51% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.99, showcasing a 193.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $36.91 billion, indicating a 10.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $146.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +199.22% and +7.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Phillips 66 currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Phillips 66 is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.28, which means Phillips 66 is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 0.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.