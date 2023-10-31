PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5.5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $17.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.82% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRB was trading at a 33.01% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 36.56% in the "Electric Utilities" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5.5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5.5% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRB) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1%.

