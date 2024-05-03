PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRD shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.1%.
Also see: Funds Holding PRTC
ZIVO shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of SFNC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.