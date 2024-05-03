PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $18.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRD was trading at a 24.70% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.83% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRD shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.