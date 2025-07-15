PG Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Procter & Gamble Company is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.68% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where PG makes up 1.26% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Procter & Gamble Company is $4.2272/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/18/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PG, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY), and Unilever plc (UL).
