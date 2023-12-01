PFXF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (Symbol: PFXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.10, changing hands as high as $17.11 per share. Preferred Securities ex Financials shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFXF's low point in its 52 week range is $15.58 per share, with $18.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.10.

