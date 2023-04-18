Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEYUF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 21,478K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peyto Exploration & Development is $12.97. The forecasts range from a low of $10.13 to a high of $18.72. The average price target represents an increase of 39.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.32.

The projected annual revenue for Peyto Exploration & Development is $1,417MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 868K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 69K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 11.21% over the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 88.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 23.22% over the last quarter.

