Petmed Express (PETS) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Petmed Express said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 2.21%, and the highest has been 8.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 104.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petmed Express. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 19,443K shares. The put/call ratio of PETS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petmed Express is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of 15.70.

The projected annual revenue for Petmed Express is 289MM, an increase of 12.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,527K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 968K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 701K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 58.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 617K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Petmed Express Background Information

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

Key filings for this company:

