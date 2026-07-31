Perella Weinberg Partners Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.30 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.74 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Perella Weinberg Partners reported adjusted earnings of $20.05 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $156.53 million from $155.27 million last year.

Perella Weinberg Partners earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.30 Mln. vs. $2.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $156.53 Mln vs. $155.27 Mln last year.

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