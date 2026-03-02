PepsiCo a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.4% Yield (PEP)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PepsiCo Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.84% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $402,209,317 worth of PEP shares.
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by PepsiCo Inc is $5.69/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/06/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PEP, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
PEP operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD).
