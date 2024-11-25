Pepper Money’s Strategic Buy-Back Update

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that they bought back 58,409 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 1.6 million shares so far. This strategic move may attract investors looking for signals of company confidence and potential value enhancement.

