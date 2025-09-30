PepGen (PEPG) Price Target Increased by 21.95% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for PepGen (NasdaqGS:PEPG) has been revised to $8.50 / share. This is an increase of 21.95% from the prior estimate of $6.97 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.19% from the latest reported closing price of $4.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 18.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.01%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 23,831K shares. The put/call ratio of PEPG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,690K shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,759K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,509K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing an increase of 31.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,482K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,350K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

