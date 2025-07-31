Peoples Financial Services Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.96 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $3.28 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Peoples Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.01 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 70.2% to $65.34 million from $38.38 million last year.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.96 Mln. vs. $3.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $65.34 Mln vs. $38.38 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.