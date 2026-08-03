People Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - People Inc. (PPLI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $506.851 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $211.452 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $436.736 million from $443.247 million last year.

People Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $506.851 Mln. vs. $211.452 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.68 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $436.736 Mln vs. $443.247 Mln last year.

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