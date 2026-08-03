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People Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

August 03, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - People Inc. (PPLI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $506.851 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $211.452 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $436.736 million from $443.247 million last year.

People Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $506.851 Mln. vs. $211.452 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.68 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $436.736 Mln vs. $443.247 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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