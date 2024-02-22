PEO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (Symbol: PEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.31, changing hands as high as $21.36 per share. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.93 per share, with $23.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.34.

