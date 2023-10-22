Peloton's NBA Deal Is Another Big Step Forward

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to execute its strategy to provide more streaming services to users. But now it's partnering with the NBA to bring NBA League Pass to the platform.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers why the new entertainment hub on Peloton devices could add more value for very little cost for Peloton. Now, bikes, treadmills, and rowers can be used as entertainment devices for long workouts, an innovative solution that will add more value to the fitness company's products.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 18, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Peloton Interactive and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica, Netflix, Peloton Interactive, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

