Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 3.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FNGG, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is off about 1.6%, and Alphabet is lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: PDBC, FNGG: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.