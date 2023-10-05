PCTY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $193.51, changing hands as high as $193.98 per share. Paylocity Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCTY's low point in its 52 week range is $160 per share, with $269.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.32.

