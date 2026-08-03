Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $25,559 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $14.707 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.418 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.8% to $360.736 million from $280.077 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25,559 Mln. vs. $14.707 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $360.736 Mln vs. $280.077 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 353 M To 363 M Full year revenue guidance: 1.443 B To 1.458 B

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