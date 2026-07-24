Paychex About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PAYX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/28/26, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.19, payable on 8/28/26. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $112.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 7/28/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAYX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $85.45 per share, with $148.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.94.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PAYX makes up 7.09% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PAYX).

In Friday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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Further PAYX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.