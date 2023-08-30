Patterson Reaffirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, medical supplies company Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reaffirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company still projects earnings in a range of $2.14 to $2.24 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

