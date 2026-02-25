Patrick Industries (PATK) Price Target Increased by 13.67% to 137.39

The average one-year price target for Patrick Industries (NasdaqGS:PATK) has been revised to $137.39 / share. This is an increase of 13.67% from the prior estimate of $120.87 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $164.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.31% from the latest reported closing price of $129.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patrick Industries. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 15.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATK is 0.21%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 45,101K shares. The put/call ratio of PATK is 4.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,217K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 82.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,126K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares , representing a decrease of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 24.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,991K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,284K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,138K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 19.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 28.29% over the last quarter.

