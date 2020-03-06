PATK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.36, changing hands as low as $46.10 per share. Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PATK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.98 per share, with $64.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.47.

