Pason Systems (PSYTF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Pason Systems said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pason Systems. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSYTF is 0.63%, an increase of 45.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 17,407K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pason Systems is 13.73. The forecasts range from a low of 10.57 to a high of $15.70. The average price target represents an increase of 28.20% from its latest reported closing price of 10.71.

The projected annual revenue for Pason Systems is 339MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSYTF by 11.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,522K shares.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing a decrease of 51.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSYTF by 13.35% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSYTF by 0.83% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSYTF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

