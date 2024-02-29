Pason Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pason Systems Inc (TSX: PSI.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.61, changing hands as low as $12.33 per share. Pason Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.75 per share, with $16.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.57.

