Parsons Acquires TRS Group For $36 Mln In Cash

February 04, 2025 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN), a provider of integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, has acquired TRS Group, Inc., for $36 million, in cash, Parsons said in a statement on Tuesday.

TRS provides per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remediation services to clean hazardous and toxic substances from soil and groundwater.

"The acquisition of TRS Group significantly enhances Parsons' environmental remediation capabilities in both of our operating segments and serves as a force multiplier for our already industry-leading PFAS remediation solutions," said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons.

