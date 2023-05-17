Pardee Res (PDER) Declares $1.80 Dividend

Pardee Res said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share ($7.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pardee Res. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDER is 0.28%, a decrease of 23.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 15K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDER by 26.61% over the last quarter.

Hunter Associates Investment Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 29.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDER by 30.70% over the last quarter.

Dividend Asset Capital holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

