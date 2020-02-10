"Parasite" Dominated the 2019 Oscars

The results are in for the Academy Awards of 2019, better known as the Oscars. The major awards fell rather evenly among a variety of titles in this sought-after movie awards gala, with one glaring exception. The independently distributed black comedy Parasite from South Korea walked off with four of the most coveted golden statuettes. Here's a quick look at the biggest winners.

Parasite

Co-written and directed by Snowpiercer and Okja helmer Bong Joon-Ho, this black comedy took home the Oscars for best original screenplay, best directing, best international film, and best picture. The film was also produced by a team led by Joon-Ho and distributed by a patchwork of independent distribution companies. In North America, the theatrical release was managed by I, Tonya distributor Neon. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has released Parasite on DVD and Blu-ray disks, even though some theaters still carry the title.

Image source: Getty Images.

Other major awards

All of the remaining top-shelf awards found their way to different titles.

Joaquin Phoenix won the award for best actor in a leading role, starring as the titular character in the Warner Bros. (NYSE: T) production, Joker.

production, Joker. Best actress went to Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in 20th Century Fox's biopic Judy.

Brad Pitt was selected as the best supporting actor in Tarantino comedy Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, produced and released by Sony (NYSE: SNE) subsidiaries Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures, respectively.

subsidiaries Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures, respectively. Laura Dern took the award for best actress in a supporting role in the Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) drama, Marriage Story.

drama, Marriage Story. Best adapted screenplay was awarded to Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, a World War 2 comedy produced and released by Fox Searchlight.

