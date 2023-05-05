Paramount Resources - (PRMRF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Paramount Resources - said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Resources -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMRF is 0.10%, an increase of 29.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.93% to 8,166K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Resources - is 29.53. The forecasts range from a low of 24.59 to a high of $35.63. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from its latest reported closing price of 21.14.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Resources - is 1,660MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 3,869K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 984K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 7.67% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 679K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 21.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 24.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 566K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 16.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 18.70% over the last quarter.

