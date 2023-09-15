Paramount Group Board Declares Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) announced its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The dividend will be payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.