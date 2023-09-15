News & Insights

Markets
PGRE

Paramount Group Board Declares Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

September 15, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) announced its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The dividend will be payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.