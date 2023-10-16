Paramount Global's (PARA) Teenage Mutant Ninja Game Returns

Paramount Global’s PARA Paramount Consumer Products and Palladium Books have collaborated to bring back the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Other Strangeness role-playing game (RPG). This out-of-print RPG, along with its coveted sourcebooks, has been a sought-after collector's item, captivating multiple generations since its original release in 1985 as one of the first licensed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles products.



These iconic game materials are returning to print in the form of two deluxe hardcover collections. The reissues have undergone complete remastering by industry veteran Sean Owen Roberson and are presented in full color. Furthermore, Kevin Eastman, the co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is contributing a new painted cover to these editions.



In addition to the core content, these collections come with a wealth of bonus material. This includes new artwork, behind-the-scenes information and heartfelt remembrances and tributes by renowned comic book and RPG creators.



The return of this classic RPG promises to rekindle the nostalgia and excitement of fans and introduce a new generation to the adventures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Upcoming Nickelodeon Content to Aid Subscriber Growth

PARA’s Nickelodeon has announced a highly anticipated content lineup, which includes The LEGO Batman Movie, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan and Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide. These upcoming contents are expected to aid subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 subscribers is pegged at 67.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $30.38 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.76%.



The LEGO Batman Movie’s Batman, portrayed by Will Arnett, might need to let go of his solitary crime-fighting approach. He could consider collaborating with others and discover how to embrace a more light-hearted demeanor. The movie is scheduled to release on Oct 20.



In Tyler Perry's Young Dylan’s new episode titled Dancing with the Sons, Charlie Wilson, also known as Hero Hunter, persuades Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) to take his place in the Mother-Son dance for this year. This decision leads to unexpected outcomes. It is scheduled to air on Oct 18.



The Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide invites listeners to revisit the classic Nickelodeon show to relive the comical moments and educational takeaways. The podcast offers a wealth of new survival guide insights, useful tips and amusing anecdotes, making it the ultimate guide for podcast enthusiasts. It is scheduled to air on Oct 18.



Shares of Paramount, which currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), have decreased 29.5% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 4.1% due to competition from Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS and Amazon AMZN Prime Video.



Netflix, being the leader in the streaming market, has made considerable investments in its content lineup. Its upcoming content includes Old Dads, which is set to release on Oct 20. Other contents include titles like Pain Hustlers and Flashback, which are set to release on Oct 27 and Oct 20, respectively.



Disney's streaming platform is well known for its tailored content for young adults and children. The availability of exclusive franchises boosts its popularity furthermore. Disney’s upcoming contents, Vampires Suck and Werewolf by Night in Color, are set to release on Oct 20. Its My Home Hero is scheduled to release on Oct 25.



Amazon Prime Video, being a giant in the streaming industry, offers complimentary streaming as well as paid subscription. Its upcoming superhero film, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, is set to release on Oct 23. Other lineups, such as Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles and Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off, will be aired on Oct 24.

