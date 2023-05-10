Paramount Global - (PARAA) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Paramount Global - said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global - is 24.25. The forecasts range from a low of 12.66 to a high of $38.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.33% from its latest reported closing price of 18.90.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global - is 31,683MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,133K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 13.85% over the last quarter.

GABVX - The Gabelli Value 25 Fund Inc. holds 516K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 391K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 20.88% over the last quarter.

GATAX - The Gabelli Asset Fund holds 373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARAA by 17.71% over the last quarter.

