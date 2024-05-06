News & Insights

Markets
APO

Paramount Considers Sony-Apollo Offer After Skydance Bid Falls Off

May 06, 2024 — 03:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SONY) have jointly submitted an all-cash takeover proposal worth $26 billion to Paramount Global (PARA), after the entertainment giant's deal with Skydance fell through, according to the New York Times.

Paramount's special committee announced the termination of the deal with Skydance after the exclusivity period ended last week without reaching to a deal, under which the Hollywood studio planned to acquire Paramount's influential stakeholder Shari Redstone's controlling stake and merge both companies.

Under Skydance's proposal, the studio along with Redstone would bring in $3 billion to the business. They planned to pay off common, Class B shareholders at a nearly 30 percent premium to the undisturbed trading price of around $11 per share, CNBC reports.

Earlier, Redstone has rejected Apollo's previous proposal in favor of Skydance as she also wanted to keep the company together.

However, the recent Apollo-Sony offer seems to be a relief for Paramount, as the media conglomerate is tackling with issues such as $14.6 billion debt, first-quarter loss of $286 million, and management change, where CEO Bob Bakish was replaced with three division chiefs, last week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
PARA
SONY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.