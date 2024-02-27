PAR Technology Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$18.629 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$13.481 million, or -$0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PAR Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.274 million or -$0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $107.708 million from $97.650 million last year.

PAR Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$18.629 Mln. vs. -$13.481 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.67 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $107.708 Mln vs. $97.650 Mln last year.

