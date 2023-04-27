Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Papa John's Int'l said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $73.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.87%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's Int'l. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 45,447K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 3.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John's Int'l is 96.15. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.08% from its latest reported closing price of 73.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John's Int'l is 2,230MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,574K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,759K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,644K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,433K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 8.08% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,011K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Papa John`s International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.