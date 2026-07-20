Pan American Silver (PAAS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $42.19, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The stock of silver mining company has fallen by 14.76% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 12, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 116.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.21 billion, reflecting a 48.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $4.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.27% and +36.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Pan American Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Pan American Silver is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.39.

It is also worth noting that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Silver industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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