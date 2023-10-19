Palo Alto (PANW) Unveils Unified Code to Cloud Intelligence

Palo Alto Networks PANW unveiled the industry's first integrated Code to Cloud intelligence within the Prisma Cloud Darwin release. The Prisma Cloud is an intelligent Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that offers a single trusted place connecting developer environment and security teams.

A typical CNAPP is an all-in-one platform that combines Cloud Security Posture Management, Cloud Workload Protection Platform and Cloud Service Network Security. This replaces the previous use of separate security tools, which resulted in an incomplete security posture and added a significant operational load for security teams.

With this new Code to Cloud intelligence, Prisma Cloud will monitor and secure applications by providing a holistic view of the development and runtime environments that aids security teams in efficiently managing and responding to security concerns.

Furthermore, it collects information at every stage of the application's life, enabling security teams to pinpoint vulnerabilities in the source code while preventing breaches and enhancing the user experience.

PANW’s Prisma Cloud platform is well-received by its customers. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Prisma Cloud’s average recurring revenues exceeded $500 million. This has been possible because of the company’s initiatives to continuously upgrade Prima Cloud’s capabilities.

Prior to the current Darwin update, the company enhanced the Prisma platform with strategic acquisitions, such as those of Bridgecrew and Cider Security. Its 2021 Bridgecrew buyout enabled Prisma Cloud to become the first cloud security platform to deliver security across the full application lifecycle.

The acquisition of Cider Security in November 2022 further fortified its Prisma Cloud platform capabilities. With Cider Security, Prisma Cloud now offers the industry's most comprehensive supply-chain security solution as part of its code-to-cloud security platform.

Growing traction in the booking of Palo Alto’s other offerings is also a tailwind. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the combined bookings of its SASE, Cortex and Cloud Platforms surpassed $1 billion.

Palo Alto's subscription-based services like AutoFocus, Aperture, Traps, WildFire and Virtual are not only witnessing solid growth but also bolstering the customer base. The subscription-based business model will continue to improve the company’s top and bottom lines.

