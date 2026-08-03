Markets
PLTR

Palantir Technologies Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

August 03, 2026 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.061 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $326.727 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.047 billion or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 92.9% to $1.935 billion from $1.003 billion last year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.061 Bln. vs. $326.727 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.003 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.160 B To $ 2.164 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.150 B To $ 8.158 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.