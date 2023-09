(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight.

Currently, shares are at $14.97, down 8.39 percent from the previous close of $16.33 on a volume of 28,634,386 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.