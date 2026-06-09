Pagaya Advances POS Strategy With Upgrade Flex Pay Deal

Pagaya Technologies PGY has expanded its long-standing partnership with fintech company Upgrade by bringing its AI-powered credit decisioning technology to Upgrade’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, Flex Pay.



The partnership, which was previously focused on personal loans, now extends into the fast-growing BNPL market.



By integrating Pagaya’s AI-powered underwriting technology into Flex Pay, Upgrade can make faster and more accurate credit decisions, enabling it to extend financing to a broader group of qualified consumers.



The enhanced partnership is expected to increase access to Flex Pay’s installment-payment solutions, allowing more customers to spread the cost of purchases through a simple and seamless application process.



Initially focused on the travel sector, wherein Flex Pay is already used by thousands of merchants, the collaboration combines Upgrade’s consumer lending platform with Pagaya’s advanced credit assessment capabilities to support responsible lending while expanding access to flexible payment options at checkout.

PGY Expands Growth Opportunities in POS Financing

The expanded agreement supports Pagaya’s strategy of growing beyond its traditional personal loan business and strengthening its presence in point-of-sale (POS) financing.



By bringing its AI-powered underwriting technology to Upgrade’s Flex Pay platform, Pagaya will gain exposure to the rapidly growing BNPL market and a new category of lending products.



The partnership is expected to increase the volume of financing applications flowing through Pagaya’s network, creating revenue opportunities and expanding its market reach.



If the rollout is successful, Pagaya could extend its technology to more merchant categories over time, strengthening its relationship with Upgrade and reinforcing its role as a leading provider of AI-driven credit solutions.

Pagaya’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past three months, PGY shares have gained 34.9%, outperforming the industry’s 1.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Pagaya sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

PGY’s Peer Stocks Worth Considering

A couple of other top-ranked peers of PGY are Enova International, Inc. ENVA and LendingClub Corporation LC. Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.1% upward. In the past three months, ENVA shares have gained 23.3%.



Current-year earnings estimates for LC have been revised 4.9% upward over the past 60 days. LC shares have gained 17.5% in the past three months.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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