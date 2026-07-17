Packaging Corp Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Packaging Corporation of America PKG is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.40 billion, indicating 10.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.31 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG’s second-quarter earnings has moved south in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year dip of 6.8%.

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PKG’s Earnings Surprise History

Packaging Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being a 1.3%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Packaging Corp

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for PKG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Packaging Corp has an Earnings ESP of -0.18%.

Zacks Rank: PKG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped PKG’s Q2 Performance

Packaging Corp closed the acquisition of the containerboard business of Greif, Inc GEF in September 2025. The Greif containerboard business includes two containerboard mills with approximately 800,000 tons of production capacity, and eight sheet feeder and corrugated plants located across the United States. While Greif was a 6-cent-per-share drag in the first quarter of 2026 due to storm disruption and higher freight and recycled fiber costs, management expects the acquired operations to be accretive to earnings in the second quarter. This is likely to have aided the Packaging segment in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our model predicts the Packaging segment’s volume to rise 3.6% year over year. The price and mix impacts for the Packaging segment are expected to have been favorable at 3.3% for the quarter, per our model.

The estimate for the segment’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.14 billion, suggesting growth of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Our model estimates the segment’s operating income to be $260 million, indicating a dip of 24.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

In the Paper segment, prices and mix are expected to have increased 1.8% year over year. We expect volume to increase 3.6% year over year.

The estimate for the Paper segment’s revenues is pegged at $154 million for the June-end quarter, suggesting growth of 6.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is $32 million, indicating 24.2% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Packaging Stock's Price Performance

Over the past year, PKG shares have gained 18.6% against the industry’s 4.1% decrease.

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Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hubbell’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.32 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.9%. HUBB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 4.7%.

Deere & Company DE, slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 20, has an Earnings ESP of +6.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.82 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 1.5%. DE has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.2%.

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Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.