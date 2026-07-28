PACCAR Q2 Earnings Increase As Revenue Edges Higher

(RTTNews) - PACCAR Inc. (PCAR), a manufacturer of commercial trucks and provider of financial services, on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter earnings, mainly supported by improved income from its Truck, Parts and Other business.

Net income increased to $752 million or $1.43 per share in the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $723.8 million or $1.37 per share a year earlier.

Net sales and financial services revenues were $7.547 billion, compared to $7.511 billion a year ago.

Truck, Parts and Other net sales and revenues edged up 0.5% to $6.997 billion from $6.963 billion a year earlier. Financial Services revenues increased to $549.7 million from $547.7 million.

PCAR shares were down nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $133.44 on Monday.

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