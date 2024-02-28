OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Declares $0.30 Dividend

OUTFRONT Media said on February 21, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 28, 2024.

At the current share price of $14.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.14%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 13.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.69 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.24%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 185,958K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 4.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media is 16.83. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of 14.32.

The projected annual revenue for OUTFRONT Media is 2,083MM, an increase of 14.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,388K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,719K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,809K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,444K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing an increase of 38.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 81.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,123K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 26.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,609K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Outfront Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

