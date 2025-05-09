Markets
OB

Outbrain Inc. Q1 Loss Widens

May 09, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Outbrain Inc. (OB) announced Loss for its first quarter of -$54.843 million

The company's earnings came in at -$54.843 million, or -$0.70 per share. This compares with -$5.041 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Outbrain Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.295 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.0% to $286.357 million from $216.964 million last year.

Outbrain Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$54.843 Mln. vs. -$5.041 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.70 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue: $286.357 Mln vs. $216.964 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter of 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $26 million to $34 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, recorded for the second quarter of 2024.

For the full-year 2025, Outbrain has reaffirmed its previous adjusted EBITDA outlook of at least $180 million, higher than $37.3 million in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.