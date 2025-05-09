Outbrain Inc. Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Outbrain Inc. (OB) announced Loss for its first quarter of -$54.843 million

The company's earnings came in at -$54.843 million, or -$0.70 per share. This compares with -$5.041 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Outbrain Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.295 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.0% to $286.357 million from $216.964 million last year.

Outbrain Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$54.843 Mln. vs. -$5.041 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.70 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue: $286.357 Mln vs. $216.964 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter of 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $26 million to $34 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million, recorded for the second quarter of 2024.

For the full-year 2025, Outbrain has reaffirmed its previous adjusted EBITDA outlook of at least $180 million, higher than $37.3 million in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.