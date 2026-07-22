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OTIS

Otis Worldwide Corp Q2 Profit Advances

July 22, 2026 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $428 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $389 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $3.859 billion from $3.595 billion last year.

Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $428 Mln. vs. $393 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $3.859 Bln vs. $3.595 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.01 To $ 4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 15.1 B To $ 15.3 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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